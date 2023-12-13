Bayern Munich has Ronald Araújo among its future plans although it is unlikely that they will be able to reach an agreement with him in the winter market, as we reported on 90min. Now the diary Sport He points out that the center would reject the interest of the Germans.
It is a fact that there were contacts between Tuchel and Araujo for the center-back to join the ranks of Bayern in January, however, Sport confirms that the center-back has 100% closed the door to joining the German team this market, too. The aforementioned media reports that if he receives calls from the Premier League, Ronald will not accept any for any reason, since at the moment his idea is one, to continue in Barcelona for at least six more months. Later in the summer, he will analyze his future.
Barcelona is having a complex year, yet it gives the impression that the club has a better squad even than the last cycle, the group's level of play has fallen seriously, however, not only in collective terms The Barcelona squad leaves doubts, likewise, the individual performance of almost the entire squad is not even a shadow of what they showed the previous year in which they won the league title.
To get out of the hole, the commitment and improvement of each and every one of the team's players is required, in addition to the improvement of work on the part of Xavi. One of the men who has shown the most attitude and who right now already wears the captain's badge is Ronald Araujo, who has options of leaving for one of the best teams on the planet this winter, however, the defender's position is clear, he He remains with the culé team at least until the end of the season.
