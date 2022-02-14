Yesterday’s derby was a very tense match, as usual. Both teams wanted victory and despite the fact that Barça played a great game, two dangerous plays by Espanyol turned the score around midway through the second half.
There are other occasions in which Barça is losing the game precisely, during this season it has happened many times, but not yesterday. Yesterday the team had shown their faces, they had dominated the game, they had had chances, but it hadn’t been enough to beat Espanyol, so Xavi decided in the last minutes to accumulate a lot of tall players inside the area to try to head the ball and scratch at least one point.
That was how it happened. Adama Traoré hung a ball from the right wing and Luuk de Jong headed for the equalizer of the culé team.
In the celebration, many Barça players came off the bench somewhat angry, releasing all their pent-up rage, as the other Catalan team had spent much of the game making ugly gestures and even committing too many fouls.
Ronald Araújo took the opportunity to silence the players and fans of the rival team and showed the number two with his fingers, referring to the fact that the parakeets are a second-class team.
Yesterday morning, the charrúa through his social networks sent an apology message asking the Espanyol fans for forgiveness for his gesture resulting from the anger and tension of the last minutes of the game.
Good gesture by Araújo asking for forgiveness and showing that above all he is a gentleman and that everyone can make mistakes. Barça stumbles again on its way to fourth place.
