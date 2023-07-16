The writers strike that has been taking place in the film industry in Hollywood, California, has caused a stir around the world. The demonstration is based on the fact that the writers seek to improve their working conditions due to increased production of audiovisual content after the arrival of streaming platforms.

This protest and paralysis has led to a Hollywood executive coming out to talk about what is happening. Unfortunately, his words left a lot to be desired. Through the digital medium Deadline, the leader, who has kept his identity hidden, had very foolish words towards the protesters.

The man stated that the strike should be extended as long as possible to such an extent that people, who are seeking justice, begin to have economic difficulties and, subsequently, lose their homes. This has not gone down well with several artists, especially Ron Perlmannrenowned Hollywood actor and famous for his performance in “Hellboy”.

YOU CAN SEE: Historic strike paralyzes Hollywood

Through a video, the actor’s response to what the executive said has gone viral. “The man who said we’re going to go on strike until people start losing their houses and their apartments, listen to me, there are many ways to lose your house. Part of it is financial, part of it is karma, and part of it is just find out who the hell said that, and we know who said that, and where you live. There are many ways to lose your home. Do you wish that on people, do you want families to starve, while you make $27 million a year for creating nothing? Be careful. Be very careful because that’s the kind of s***** that starts trouble,” she pointed out.

As well as the actors, to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) The remuneration they are currently receiving does not seem fair to them, for which reason they have initiated the drastic measure that has forced the halt of several filming shoots that were taking place in the film industry.

#Ron #Perlman #threatens #Hollywood #executive #hopes #writers #lose #home