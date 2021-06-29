A few weeks ago, the early arrival of the Transformers production to our country was announced, where Tarapoto and Cusco will be part of the filming route for the long-awaited action feature film.

Now, there is a new update. According to what is shared by the specialized portal Screenrant, Ron Perlman, recognized for his work on Hellboy, will lend his voice to Optimus Primal, a role he had previously played on the television series Tranformers: power of the primes.

On the other hand, it has transpired that Michael Bay, who directed previous live-action installments of the saga, will be the producer, through his company Bay Films, along with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson .

Who is Optimus Primal?

Optimus Primal is the captain of the Axalon spacecraft and leader of the Maximals, who are described as the descendants of the Autobots. The character, who takes the form of a gorilla, took his name in honor of Optimus Prime. By the way, the latter will appear in the new live-action title, with Peter Cullen returning as the voice of the G1 robot.

Transformers: rise of the beasts – official synopsis

Transformers: rise of the beasts will bring your audience closer to an adventure. This time, set in the 90s, where Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons will join the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

Although no further details of the plot have been revealed, Steven Caple Jr., director of the project, has offered some information about the roles that will be part of the story. “The Predacons in this movie are more reptilian in nature. We have seen them in other films of the Transformers saga, but here we will present a renewed side for the viewer, “he said.

When is Tranformers: Rise of the Beasts released?

According to different international portals, Tranformers: Rise of the Beasts has a premiere scheduled for June 24, 2022.