Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, announced the elimination of certain taxes to favor back-to-school sales that began this Monday, July 29. This decision will impact for two weeks, until Sunday, August 11, so parents can take advantage to make purchases within these dates.

According to the criteria of

With the objective of Helping families save money, it was established exemption for many items. From school supplies that cost US$50 or less, such as folders, notebooks, pencils, pens and lunch boxes. Also Learning articles will lose taxes that cost less than US$30, such as books, puzzles, and other toys that teach skills.

On the other hand, they appear some more expensive itemsof US$100 or lessas they can be backpacks, pants, shoes, shirts and sweaters, with which parents dress and prepare their children for the Back to school after the holidays summer across the United States.

Finally, the tax exemption will reach products with values ​​over US$1,500but always for educational purposes. These include: laptops, flash drives, printers and headphones.

Ron DeSantis announced the measures. Photo:X (@RonDeSantis) Share

After making the announcement through a statement on the government’s official website, the governor said he is proud of “the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.” He added: “Our great financial situation means we can give money back to taxpayers through a variety of ways. I hope this back-to-school sales tax holiday helps families prepare for the upcoming school year.”

The average amount that could be spent per child on back to school

According to a survey by Deloitteto satisfy all your children’s school equipmentparents will need a large sum of money. The average expenditure of Back to school for the child, It is US$586among school supplies and materials, plus any additional treats that the child wants.

Respondents explained that the Price research is your top priority when making your purchasestaking advantage of offers and adjusting to their initial budget. Therefore, these measures in Florida will benefit residents.