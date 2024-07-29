According to the criteria of
On the other hand, they appear some more expensive itemsof US$100 or lessas they can be backpacks, pants, shoes, shirts and sweaters, with which parents dress and prepare their children for the Back to school after the holidays summer across the United States.
Finally, the tax exemption will reach products with values over US$1,500but always for educational purposes. These include: laptops, flash drives, printers and headphones.
After making the announcement through a statement on the government’s official website, the governor said he is proud of “the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday.” He added: “Our great financial situation means we can give money back to taxpayers through a variety of ways. I hope this back-to-school sales tax holiday helps families prepare for the upcoming school year.”
The average amount that could be spent per child on back to school
According to a survey by Deloitteto satisfy all your children’s school equipmentparents will need a large sum of money. The average expenditure of Back to school for the child, It is US$586among school supplies and materials, plus any additional treats that the child wants.
Respondents explained that the Price research is your top priority when making your purchasestaking advantage of offers and adjusting to their initial budget. Therefore, these measures in Florida will benefit residents.
