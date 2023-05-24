Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the presidency of the United States this Wednesday

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis
The governor of Florida will make his announcement this Wednesday through Twitter together with Elon Musk.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantiswill announce on Wednesday his candidacy for the internship of the Republican Party ahead of the presidential elections United States of 2024pointed to the AFP a nearby source.
DeSantis, seen as the main rival of the former president donald trump (2017-2022) for the Republican nomination, will make the announcement during a conversation at Twitter with tycoon Elon Musk.
NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…
