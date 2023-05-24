Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the presidency of the United States this Wednesday

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 24, 2023
in World
0
Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the presidency of the United States this Wednesday


Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

The governor of Florida will make his announcement this Wednesday through Twitter together with Elon Musk.

The Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantiswill announce on Wednesday his candidacy for the internship of the Republican Party ahead of the presidential elections United States of 2024pointed to the AFP a nearby source.

DeSantis, seen as the main rival of the former president donald trump (2017-2022) for the Republican nomination, will make the announcement during a conversation at Twitter with tycoon Elon Musk.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

