Inside of the political scene of the United States, Ron DeSantis, current governor of Floridais a prominent figure whose education has been an influential factor in his career. Graduate of Yale University, where he studied history and was captain of the baseball teambegan his educational path at an elite institution known for its liberal tradition.

During his years at Yale, DeSantis worked to finance his studies, holding various jobs. However, his experience at this prestigious university was not without challenges. On several occasions, the Republican stated that the university was politicized to the left, marking the beginning of his conservative perspective that would later play a crucial role in his career.

After graduating from Yale, DeSantis entered the field of education as a history teacher at the Darlington School, a private school in Georgia. Later, he continued his academic training with a law degree with honors from Harvard Law School.

DeSantis' education was not limited to academia, as He also served in the United States Navywhere he was awarded the Bronze Medal for Meritorious Service and the Iraq Campaign Medal.

Ron DeSantis: his definition as a conservative politician

Ron DeSantis' education has shaped his political outlook and career. His journey through elite universities and his experience as a college professor reveal the complexities of his upbringing, highlighting the importance of his education in shaping his beliefs and his path in the Florida political arena. .

DeSantis questions the leftist influence of elite universities and its impact on politics

Ron DeSantis' time as a university professor is also the subject of attention. Testimony from former students suggests that DeSantis, with controversial conservative views, was perceived as arrogant, according to New York Times. One African American student even claimed that DeSantis showed hostility toward her on racial grounds.

in his book The Courage to be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival (The Courage of Being Free: The Florida Project for the Rebirth of America), DeSantis criticizes the predominant ideology at Ivy League universities, alleging that his training in these institutions harmed his political career. He argues that grassroots conservatives are skeptical of these universities, highlighting ideological polarization in the educational and political arena. Finally, it is worth noting that DeSantis received an honorary doctorate from Liberty University, a Christian institution.