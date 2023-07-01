Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Split

Ron DeSantis calls for less illegal migration in Texas. © IMAGO/Robin Jerstad

DeSantis and Trump do not appear to differ in content. That’s why they seem to have to outdo each other. Especially when it comes to illegal migration.

Washington, DC – “We’re going to build a wall.” A phrase that donald trump once caused a stir and ridicule during his first presidential candidacy. Less scorn and more outrage followed his testimonies about fugitives and their alleged propensity to be “rapists and criminals”. The issue of migration, particularly illegal migration across the US-Mexico border, is a perennial issue for Republicans.

With this topic I would like to deal now too Ron DeSantis profile. However, he does not distance himself from his main competitor Trump. He promises much more to successfully implement Trump’s plans himself. So also in this case: DeSantis also wants the wall, which runs along the southern border of the USA runs, finish building.

Donald Trump is back – but the competition is tough View photo gallery

US election campaign: DeSantis accuses Trump of broken campaign promises

DeSantis remains the electorate of the republican apparently nothing more than to agree with Trump in his projects and to postulate them himself. A new strategy of the governor from Florida is now: no criticism of Trump’s program, but criticism of Trump’s implementation. His team recently posted a video in which Trump is accused of his broken promises. Roughly speaking, Trump’s administration would deport more illegal immigrants than any other president before.

However, this strategy does not go past Donald Trump and his team. Recently, the former president said, “I look at DeSantis and he stands there and says exactly what I’m saying,” like the American news network CNN reported.

US election campaign: When it comes to illegal migration, no path leads too far

If DeSantis differs in any way from its competitor, then that he wants to “toughen the crackdown”. The governor has said he will be “more aggressive than Trump has ever been in terms of empowering local authorities to enforce immigration laws.”

The two candidates also seem to agree on another point: when it comes to “protecting” the border, no path leads too far. So DeSantis has talked about using guns to kill, like CNN reported. Donald Trump had already launched the same thing in 2018. However, a cabinet member at the time backtracked. (LP)