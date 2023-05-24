Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday afternoon in a conversation with Twitter owner Elon Musk, various US media have reported, citing sources from his political team.

The announcement of the candidacy with which he will compete with Donald Trump will take place on Twitter Spaces, where users of the platform can participate in audio conversations. The conversation will be moderated by technology entrepreneur David Sacks, according to NBC, the first to break the news. The program is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in Florida, midnight from Wednesday to Thursday in mainland Spain.

DeSantis is expected to hold fundraisers this week and hold a rally next week in Dunedin, the West Florida town where he grew up, outside of Tampa.

After former President Donald Trump’s candidacy presented after the midterm congressional elections, there has been an avalanche of potential rivals, but DeSantis’s is the most anticipated and most feared candidacy for the former president.

Already entered the race for the Republican nomination are the only black Republican senator, Tim Scott, former US ambassador to the UN and former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley; Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison; the billionaire biotech entrepreneur and scourge of ideology woke, Vivek Ramaswamy; fellow businessman Perry Johnson; political commentator Larry Elder, and politician and businessman Rolland Roberts, son of the West Virginia senator of the same name. Also expected to compete for the Republican nomination is Trump’s former vice president, Mike Pence, while others defoliate the daisy.

Billionaire Elon Musk, the richest man in the United States, head of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter, already said on the social network that he would support Ron DeSantis as a candidate for the 2024 elections if he ran in the primaries.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

[Noticia de última hora. Habrá ampliación en breve]

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.