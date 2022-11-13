The man who threatens Donald Trump’s expectations of returning to the White House has God on his side, at least as a voice in off. In the ad that Ron DeSantis, revalidated as governor of Florida on Tuesday, launched in the final stretch of the campaign, an announcer repeats the name of God 10 times in a minute and a half. The new Republican star, more than likely a candidate for the presidency in 2024, is a seasoned conservative. DeSantis, whom the tycoon who lived in the White House between 2017 and 2021 calls a prude or pissed off to disavow him as a harmless pious, is presented in the ad as a chosen one, clothed with an almost heavenly authority.

The video, of such an epic tone that any Hollywood blockbuster would want it for itself, reviews the work of the Creator and how, on the eighth day, he endowed the world with someone who looked after his interests. “A warrior,” says the voice of the announcer while the black and white images of DeSantis follow one another: “Someone who knows what is fair and good (…) a family man.” The video, titled Never stop fighting for freedomwas retweeted by his wife, Casey DeSantis.

Four years ago, when her husband opted for the first time to govern Florida, the aspiring first lady of the State presented another announcement in which DeSantis instructed his children in Trumpism: the construction of the wall with Mexico as if he were a meccano colorist; the MAGA movement (Make America Great Again), explained as a fairy tale. Or the scene in which she plays for the smallest of the house, a baby, one of the characteristic gags of the reality show that Trump presented before he became president, The newbie. “And then Trump says, ‘You’re fired!’ I like this part,” Dad DeSantis jokes. But admiration for Trump seems to have waned of late. Since then, increasingly at loggerheads with the former president, DeSantis has made his own way to the top. Only four years apart and a chasm between them.

DeSantis’ trajectory goes from the inexperienced politician promoted by the Tea Party to the consolidated leader thanks to the ebb of the Trumpist tide, crowned by Tuesday’s landslide victory ―20 points ahead of his opponent, former Governor Charlie Christ―, in which He achieved the support of counties and communities, such as the Hispanic one, previously Democrats.

The life of DeSantis (Jacksonville, Florida, 44 years old) follows the natural order of things, a progression towards success worthy of an American conservative with a pedigree: middle-class family; A brilliant university student and a high school teacher, a basketball player of some renown and even a veteran of the Iraq war, after passing through the Guantánamo base, as well as a commentator on the ultra-conservative Fox News network. A devoted DeSantis versus the lax Trump; a manager who is not known to be corrupt as the nemesis of a businessman with several open investigations for alleged tax fraud in his business.

In addition to bridging his character, and showing signs of moderation unknown to Trump, DeSantis also projects a reputation as a good manager. With the occasional suspicion, yes, such as the ongoing federal investigation into the alleged diversion of covid funds to pay for the transfer of Venezuelan migrants from Florida to other states in September. It was not a direct diversion, in any case, but part of the interests generated in the state coffers by the flow of aid from the federal government, the so-called American Rescue Plan that his rival, President Joe Biden, carried out.

The popularity reaped by DeSantis is largely due to his performance during the pandemic, when he unilaterally lifted health restrictions to boost the economy, without an increase in the number of cases in the state (as his detractors predicted), in addition to opposing vaccination mandatory or the use of masks.

Flag bearer of the ‘Don’t say gay’ law

It has survived a pulse with Disney, the largest employer in Florida, after the multinational criticized the controversial law Don’t say gay or law for the protection of parental rights, the already famous HB1557, which prohibits the teaching of sexual and gender education in public schools until the age of nine, and which is one of the flags of its mandate. He has also excluded transsexuals from competitive women’s sports, and banned the teaching of critical race theory and, by extension, anything that smacks of it. woke upthe key to the cultural wars – that is, ideological wars – that polarize the country.

DeSantis is a corrected and augmented version of Trump. Ideologically, he may be even more radical, bordering on theocracy: in a pre-campaign rally, he encouraged his followers to put on “the armor of God.” “Stand firm against the plans of the left. You will face incendiary arrows, but if you have the shield of faith, you will overcome them.

But the arrows DeSantis takes may be coming from his own party rather than from the left, especially an increasingly angry Trump. Earlier in the week, the former president let it be known to a group of journalists that he had dirty laundry on him and that he could use it. “If he showed up [a la presidencia]”, Trump threatened, “I will tell you things about him that will not be very flattering. I know more about him than anyone else, except perhaps his wife.”

The appearance of the governor of Florida on stage, the night of the victory, with his wife and three children was the representation of success, but also a parenthesis before the storm: the one that will trigger the pulse between Trump and DeSantis, two men who compete in conservative values ​​and claim to fight to save the United States from the evils that surround it.

