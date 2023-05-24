He Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his candidacy for the White House for 2024 on Wednesday during a live Twitter conversation with Elon Musk.

The information, which first circulated in US media such as Fox News, was quickly confirmed by the owner of the social network in dialogue with the Wall Street Journal: “I’m going to interview Ron DeSantis and he has a big announcement to make,” Musk declared.

Sources close to the governor confirmed that DeSantis will appear at 6:00 p.m. ET along with Musk on Twitter Spaces and announce his candidacy. Before that announcement, DeSantis is expected to file with the Federal Election Commission the documents required to register his candidacy.

The announcement will be accompanied by the release of a video and the start of a three-day retreat in Miami for some of DeSantis’ wealthiest donors, to whom he will give details of the campaign before embarking on a tour next week of the various states that vote early.

DeSantis will be hoping to borrow Musk’s power and recognition. The ad format offers the Republican a double advantage, giving him access to Musk’s 140 million supporters, many of whom are part of Donald Trump’s constituency, and, if he wins the nomination, it will appeal to a portion of younger, less conservative voters. An opportunity to reach the White House.

Ron DeSantis continues to be out of favor in the polls. He has a voting intention of less than 20 percent.

Who is Ron DeSantis?

DeSantis is now emerging as the biggest rival of former President Donald Trump in the Republican Party primary process to choose the candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

The other declared candidates in that party’s race (Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and Asa Hutchinson) rarely top 5 percent of voting intentions in the polls, so everything points to a direct battle between the governor of Florida and Trump, the man who promoted it in 2018.

But DeSantis has been distancing himself from the former president and has been occupying his own space on the American right, with very conservative policies on issues such as education, abortion or immigration.

The uproar caused by some of his measures has brought him enormous media attention beyond Florida’s borders and made him a leading figure for the conservative electorate.

Born into a middle-class family of Italian origin, DeSantis graduated from the prestigious Yale University – where he also stood out on the baseball team – and from the demanding Harvard Law School.

He later practiced law in the military, serving as a consultant at Guantánamo and with elite troops in Iraq.

Very soon he positioned himself far to the right of the Republican Party. In 2011 he published “Dreams of our Founding Fathers,” a reference to Barack Obama’s autobiography, “Dreams of My Father.” In the book, DeSantis criticized the former Democratic president for breaking with the Constitution because of his “progressive” views.

In 2012, he won a seat in the House of Representatives and was re-elected twice. Six years later, he became governor with a slim majority after receiving the fundamental support of then-President Donald Trump.

In a campaign clip, DeSantis, an almost unknown politician at the time, built a wall out of colored cubes with his daughter, in reference to Trump’s project on the border with Mexico.

His leap onto the national stage came during the covid-19 pandemic, when he promoted a rapid reopening of businesses and harshly criticized the sanitary measures imposed by the Democratic government of Joe Biden.

A tough battle against former President Trump

Now, the governor of Florida awaits a bitter fight against the New York billionaire Trump, a man immune to scandals, whose legal troubles seem to further mobilize his many supporters and, indeed, the battle for the Republican inauguration will reveal whether his new status in the party is enough to prevail over Trump.

So far, numerous polls show that the former president leads the governor by a wide margin. According to the average of polls from the RealClear Politics portal, DeSantis has an average below 20 percent (19.4 percent), while Trump is at 56.3 percent, that is to say, it has 36.9 points of advantage.

Another Redfield and Wilton Strategies poll shows that if DeSantis were to win the Republican primary against President Joe Biden, it would be the Democrat who would prevail in the race (47 percent to 33 percent).

And it is that there are not few who assure that DeSantis is seriously lacking in charisma against the exuberant real estate mogul, although the governor could count on generous donations—$110 million to date—with which he hopes to close the gap.

To his supporters, however, the governor – whom they see as a bright and ambitious student, a man who rose through the ranks on his own merits and devoted to his family – embodies the change needed for the Republican Party.

For now, Republican analyst Alfonso Aguilar warns that It’s going to be hard for DeSantis to get back on Trump. “Running against Trump is no small thing,” says Aguilar, who believes that if the former president were not involved in the race, DeSantis would be an unbeatable Republican candidate.

The calendar for the 2024 primary elections is not yet closed, it is scheduled to begin at the end of January, in Iowa and New Hampshire.

What is true is that the candidate chosen by the Republicans will face the person designated by the Democratic Party in November 2024.



The successful writer Marianne Williamson and a nephew of John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Robert Kennedy Junior, are currently the only party candidates against President Biden. But his chances of winning the inauguration are slim.

