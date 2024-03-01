Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 117which authorizes the public release of grand jury documents, including those related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation in Florida in 2006. The legislation, which takes effect July 1, 2024, allows for the release of grand jury testimony in cases specific, such as when the subject is deceased, it involves sexual activities with a minor, the testimony has already been disclosed by court order and the state attorney is notified.

DeSantis stated: “The public deserves to know who participated in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking. “No one should be protected from facing justice because of their wealth or status, and those who harm children must be exposed and punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman added: “Palm Beach County and the victims suffered from Epstein's vile behavior before the world knew his name. Police investigated relentlessly and now the governor opens the latest chapter in this sad story.” .

Following an investigation in 2006, Palm Beach police asked the state's attorney to charge Epstein with multiple sex crimes. Instead of doing so, the prosecutor chose to present evidence to a grand jurykeeping the details sealed.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein and what happened to him?

Jeffrey Epstein was an American billionaire with a fortune estimated at more than US$600,000,000. He was known for his extravagant lifestyle, his connections with influential figures and his network of properties around the world. However, behind the facade of wealth and success, Epstein hid a dark secret: he was a sexual predator who abused girls and young women for decades.

American businessman Jeffrey Epstein, arrested for sex trafficking of minors, was found dead in his cell. The disclosure of documents will be a milestone in the search for truth and justice.

Epstein began his career as a mathematics teacher, but later dedicated himself to finance, where he managed to amass a large fortune. He moved in circles of power and was friends with personalities such as Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Prince Andrew. As of 2005, The first accusations against him for sexual abuse of minors began to emerge. She was accused of recruiting, grooming and abusing girls between the ages of 14 and 17, often using her wealth and influence to manipulate and coerce them.

In 2019, Epstein was eventually arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors.. He was found dead in his cell in August of that same year, in what authorities ruled a suicide. However, there are doubts about the circumstances of his death.