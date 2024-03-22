Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a controversial law that prohibits homeless people from camping in public areas of the state. The measure, known as HB 1365, will go into effect on October 1 and has sparked mixed opinions among legislators and the general population.

DeSantis' justification for this law centers on the need to maintain public order and protect the quality of life of citizens. In a statement, DeSantis said:

“Florida will not allow homeless encampments to inconvenience its citizens or undermine their quality of life, as we see in states like New York and California.” This reflects the concern to avoid problems associated with homelessness, such as insecurity, deterioration of the environment and risks to public health.

The law clearly states that homeless people will not be able to camp on city streets, sidewalks and parks. Instead, they will be assigned shelters that will be monitored by law enforcement agencies. These shelters must meet minimum standards, such as access to clean bathrooms and running water, as well as security and mental health and substance abuse services.

However, The law has come under fire from Democratic lawmakers., who argue that there are no studies or data to support its effectiveness. According to a report from Tampa Bay TimesDemocrats believe the law is unnecessary and could have negative effects on the homeless community, further limiting their options and rights.

The most debated points about homelessness in Florida

One of the most debated points is the obligation of municipalities to create designated spaces for camping and sleeping if the shelters are full. While this could ensure homeless people have a place to stay, it also poses logistical and financial challenges for local authorities.

In his defense, DeSantis highlighted data on the homeless population in Florida, noting that despite being the third most populous state, it has no cities in the top 10 for homeless populations, and that it has experienced a decrease in homeless rate since 2019. This data seeks to support the need for the law and demonstrate that the measures taken are having a positive impact on the homelessness situation in the state.

Human rights advocates criticize the measure for failing to address underlying causes of homelessness. Photo:Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Share

On the other hand, homeless rights advocates and aid organizations criticize lack of focus on long-term solutions, such as affordable housing programs and ongoing support to escape homelessness. They argue that simply banning camping in public areas does not address the underlying causes of the problem and could make the situation worse for those already in a vulnerable situation.