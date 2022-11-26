The re-elected governor of Florida in 2022 is an increasingly strong option for Republicans for the next presidential race

Former US President Donald Trump may face difficulty for a possible presidential candidacy in 2024 within the Republican Party itself. Florida’s re-elected governor, Ron DeSantis, has been gaining more and more strength and is one of the party’s options for the next election.

Trump supported and shared a platform with the governor during the 1st candidacy for the command of Florida, in 2018. However, the increase in popularity of DeSantis changes the relationship of the 2 in a dispute for the presidential office.

In 2018, DeSantis ran against Democrat Andrew Gillum and received 49.59% of the vote. He took office in January 2019.

Not even 4 years have passed and Donald Trump made statements attacking the re-elected governor of Florida. On November 5, during a rally in Pennsylvania, the former US president used the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” to refer to the governor. The term is a pun on the surname De Santis with the word sanctimoniouswhich means hypocrite in free translation.

Three days later, on November 8, Trump spoke about the possible candidacy of DeSantis in an interview with journalists, while flying from Ohio to Florida aboard his Boeing 757. He said that DeSantis would be “making a mistake” if he decided to run for the seat to be the Republican Party nominee in the race for the White House.

The former president also stated that he will tell “things about him that won’t be very flattering”🇧🇷

“I know more about him than anyone other than his wife, who is really running his campaign.”, continued the former president. The information is from the American newspaper Wall Street Journal🇧🇷

DeSantis tried to work around the situation. He said in an interview with journalists on November 16 that “people just need to relax a little” regarding party choice and rivalry with Trump. “We just had an election and we have the 2nd round of Georgia coming up, which is very important for the Republicans to win”, he stated. The information is from Bloomberg🇧🇷

DeSantis’ 2022 re-election represents the consolidation of the candidate’s politics within the Republican Party. According to a survey by the New York Times🇧🇷 published on July 12, 25% of Republican voters said they would vote for the governor of Florida for the US presidency. According to the poll, Trump has 49% of the voting intentions.

Who is Ron DeSantis

Ronald Dion DeSantis, 44, is the 46th governor of the State of Florida, in the United States. He is married to Casey DeSantis, a former television presenter, and has 3 children: Madison, Mamie and Mason. He was born in the city of Jacksonville -the largest city in the state he governs- on September 14, 1978.

DeSantis studied history at Yale and studied law at Harvard. During his 2nd year in law school, he was assigned to the legal arm of the US Navy. He worked at the Guantánamo prison in Cuba. He was also a legal adviser to the “Navy Seals”, the US Navy’s most elite group of troops deployed to Iraq.

He began his political career in 2012 as a representative of Florida in the House of Representatives.

In the 2022 midterm elections, DeSantis was re-elected to office with 59.4% of the vote. He ran against Democrat Charlie Crist, who had 40% of the vote.