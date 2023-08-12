Ron DeSantis speaks at the 2023 Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Iowa. Rachel Mummy (Bloomberg)

The governor of Florida and candidate of the Republican Party for the presidency, Ron DeSantis, has raised this Friday the possibility of attacking the Mexican cartels with drones if he wins the presidency of the United States. “We will absolutely reserve the right if they are invading our country and killing our people,” he defended during a rally in Iowa. The use of fentanyl has plunged the country into a serious health crisis, which counts the number of deaths from overdose in tens of thousands.

This critical situation has led the most conservative wing of the Republican Party to maintain a critical line against the position promoted by the Executive of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has tried to divert the controversy by stating that fentanyl is not produced in Mexico and that it arrives from China. In April, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell went a step further, defending that there were fentanyl routes from the United States to Mexico. The panorama on the US border has pushed the ultra sector of the Republicans to raise on several occasions the possibility of classifying the Mexican cartels as “terrorists”, a process that would justify the entry of the Armed Forces into Mexico.

DeSantis has embraced in the last hours that growing wave coming from the most conservative of the Republicans, and has maintained the criticism against his neighbor to the south. “We have the right to defend this country. Mexico is not going to help us with it, so we have to do what we have to do, ”he explained. And he has criticized criminal groups: “They are killing tens of thousands of Americans right now, trafficking people into this country, sexually abusing people.”

The governor of Florida is the main opponent of Donald Trump in the race for the Republican Party’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, although so far Trump maintains a wide lead in the polls. The former US president has been in the news again in recent days, after assuring that during his term he forced López Obrador to establish immigration control measures under the threat of imposing tariffs. “Do you remember when they said that Mexico did not pay [la construcción] From the wall? […] Mexico gave us 28,000 free soldiers. That’s much more than a little [de dinero] for the wall,” he said.

The effects of fentanyl in the United States has led organizations such as the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to initiate various operations to end the situation. In May, the operation was completed Last Mille, in which he identified direct connections between the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels and the distributors who sold fentanyl and methamphetamine through social networks throughout the country. That operation resulted in 3,337 arrests, the seizure of nearly 44 million fentanyl pills, some 3,000 kilograms of fentanyl powder, more than 41,000 kilograms of methamphetamine, 8,497 firearms, and more than $100 million.

