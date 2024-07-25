According to the criteria of

Not only did he implement new legislation on different topics, but he also made changes and appointments in the Florida cabinet: for example, according to information on the official website of the government of the region, appointed six people to the Greenways and Trails Council.

They are the appointments of Paul “PJ” Marinelli, Karl Rasmussen and Morgan Wilbanks as new faces in their respective positions, while also deciding the re-election of Michael Stephens, Scott Stryker and Stephanie Wardeinwhich is only part of the changes being made.

The thing is DeSantis also appointed Howard Baum -defined on the official portal of the government as an authorized and independent mental health counselor- as a new member of the Board of Chiropractic MedicineThey clarified that this appointment is subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

The state of Florida has undergone many changes since July 1st Photo:X @GovRonDeSantis Share

Another of the changes took place in Osceola County School Board: There, the governor announced the appointment of William “Scott” Ramsey as a new memberwho is the owner and operator of Ramsey Cattle, Ramsey Feed Company, LLC and PR Sod, LLC; as well as the Chairman of the Silver Spurs Rodeo Committee, among other positions.

As for the Okalosa County, also for the School Board of that locality, Brett Hinely appeared. On this occasion, the appointment of the director of Marina Cove Realty, LLC and Freedom Distributions, LLC; will come into effect as of August 2 of this year.

DeSantis’ appointments to Florida’s Real Estate Appraisal Department

All the changes mentioned above were not enough for Ron DeSantis in Florida: he also made four appointments to the Real Estate Appraisal Board. Brandon Graves, Frank Griffin and Nicole Ramos Jones are the new ones, while Prakash “Paul” Patel was part of the re-election and joined this wave of changes that were implemented in the state cabinet.