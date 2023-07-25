Home page politics

Ron DeSantis is chasing Donald Trump in the race for Republican presidential nomination. But he has to interrupt his election campaign.

Chattanooga, Tennessee – Ron DeSantis was in the fast lane of the political right in the USA for a long time. As governor of Florida, he made a name for himself with Republicans through several anti-queer laws such as the “Don’t say gay” law. In the 2024 US election, DeSantis wants to leave Donald Trump behind as a right-wing figurehead. A fate that DeSantis now – almost literally – hits. The presidential candidate was in a car accident.

Ron DeSantis was traveling in a motorcade in Chattanooga, southern Tennessee, on Tuesday morning, July 25, when traffic slowed. Four cars from the DeSantis column then collided, the local TV station reported WTVC citing police information. According to local police, one employee was slightly injured.

Car accident slows down Ron DeSantis while raising funds for the 2024 US election

“He and his team are unharmed,” DeSantis’ spokesman Bryan Griffin said after the accident. “We are grateful for the prayers and well wishes for his continued safety during the campaign.” DeSantis was en route to a fundraising gala at a private home in Chattanooga, the news agency reports AP. Further appointments are in Knoxville and Franklin.

Ron DeSantis is currently on a campaign tour, traveling through the USA. The governor of the state of Florida wants to catch up with Donald Trump in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. He is currently trying to convince Republicans in other parts of the country – and to collect donations. The agency reports that his campaign is struggling with financial problems AP. DeSantis has already cut jobs.

In Tennessee, however, DeSantis has already caused a stir. On July 15, he performed in front of about 1,800 people at the annual fundraiser at the Music City Center in Nashville. On Friday, July 21, the republican attended a private benefit event in Salt Lake City, Utah, and was able to win several supporters among the members of parliament, reports the US news portal Newsweek.

Ron DeSanti’s problem in the Republican campaign isn’t the car accident, it’s Donald Trump

However, it is questionable whether Ron DeSantis’ can still catch up in the race for the Republican presidential nomination. donald trump is more than comfortably ahead in the pre-election polls. The former president is coming, according to the US news portal FiveThirtyEight the average of various surveys to 51.9 percent, DeSantis is 18.6 percent.

donald trump 51.9 Ron DeSantis 18.6 Vivek Ramaswamy 6.8 Mike Pence 6.3 Nikki Haley 3.6 Chris Christie 3.4 Tim Scott 3.1 Asa Hutchinson 1.1 Doug Burgum 0.2 Francis Suárez 0.0

his chances Joe Biden to challenge in the fall of 2024 are low given the polls. Even if DeSantis is convinced that Trump wouldn’t stand a chance against Biden. After all, the car accident didn’t keep DeSantis long. The Chattanooga police report, according to local television station WTVC, DeSantis and his team could have continued the journey. So he must have arrived in time to ask for donations at the event. (ms)