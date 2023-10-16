He Florida Governor Ron DeSantis presented the Great Outdoor Experiences Initiative to encourage residents of Sunshine State Get outdoors and explore the state’s natural resources, including award-winning state parks, vast recreation areas, and famous bodies of water.

As part of this initiative, The Republican signed Executive Order 23-209 (Great Outdoor Experiences Initiative) to provide a significant 50 percent discount on annual state park passes and FWC Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) participate in this promotion.

DeSantis expressed his full support for Floridians in enjoying the state’s natural resources and the activities that have become family traditions., like hunting and fishing. Beginning October 14, 2023, and for three months through January 13, 2024, DEP will temporarily offer discounted Florida State Parks annual passes for families and individuals. While the FWC will grant a 50% discount on its annual resident licenses Gold Sportsmanfive-year Gold Sportsman licenses and Lifetime Sportsman licenses.

“DeSantis governor’s promotion of conservative resource management is unmatched“Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a statement. “It is thanks to this leadership that we can get outdoors and experience the real Florida in person. “I encourage all Floridians to take advantage of this incredible opportunity.”

“Florida continues to be one of the nation’s top destinations for world-class fishing and unique hunting opportunities,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. “I encourage families to take advantage of this incredible offer with a discounted license and enjoy the abundant recreational hunting and fishing opportunities our state offers.”

De Santis, promoter of hunting, fishing and other outdoor sports

DeSantis said he is a strong defender of the right of every Florida resident to hunt, fishing and enjoy great nature, as generations of families in the state have done. Earlier this year, the Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 1157, which proposed an amendment to Article 1 of the Florida Constitution to guarantee the right to hunt and fish in Florida. This amendment will be included on the 2024 general election ballot for Floridians.

With 175 award-winning state parks, trails and historic sites spanning more than 1 square mile and 100 miles of sandy beaches, Florida is the only four-time winner of the Gold Medal honoring the best park system in the country. The Florida State Parks provided an economic benefit of more than $3.6 million to the state last fiscal year, while supporting more than 50,000 jobs.

For three months, Florida hunting and fishing passes will be 50 percent off

Florida State Parks Annual Passes will be 50 percent off and available at the following rates:

Annual Family Pass – US$60, plus taxes. Individual Annual Pass – US$30, plus taxes.

Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World and the FWC offers freshwater and saltwater fishing licenses to experience the best of coastal and inland fishing options, along with unique hunting opportunities.

The following FWC Gold Sportsman licenses, which include saltwater fishing privileges, freshwater fishing, hunting and all associated licenses, will also be discounted by 50 per count and will be available at the following rates, plus applicable fees:

Annual Gold Sportsman – US$50.75. Five-year-old Gold Sportsman – US$247.75. Lifetime Sportsman License – Age 4 years or less – US$201.50. Lifetime Sportsman License – Ages 5-12 – US$351.50. Lifetime Sportsman License – Over 13 years old – US$501.50.

Governor DeSantis also declared October as the Florida Greenways and Trails Month. DEP’s Office of Greenways and Trails coordinates a statewide system of greenways and trails more than 15,449 kilometers long, allowing residents and visitors to access recreational hiking, biking and horseback riding opportunities on multi-use surfaces and all terrain.