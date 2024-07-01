According to the criteria of

The main source of income that the governor had During all this time, to which he owes almost all his fortune, It was the sale of his books. The greatest success was with The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival (The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Plan for America’s Rebirth), for which he earned about US$625,000.

Another very successful project, which earned him US$160,000, was the “luxury collection set” through which he offered signed copies of his book, financed by Premiere Collectibles Books. Beyond this, DeSantis and his family come from a good economic power, but the big leap came from taking advantage of the good performance of his books within the industry.

How much was Ron DeSantis’ fortune before his book success in Florida and the United States?

It is shocking the number of profits that Ron DeSantis earned from his booksand this is reflected in the increase in assets he had since he began to focus on that personal project, which gave him most of his income: Before starting it, he had a fortune of US$318,986.

This was in 2021, from when the book deal made, among other things, that Their assets have increased by 50 percent over the past yearand that it tends to continue growing in that same vein over the coming months, something that continues to surprise all the citizens of Florida.

In addition, The real estate properties owned by the governor are still unknown.since neither he nor his family provided an official statement on the matter, which leaves a very big question mark as to whether this net worth could be even greater in accordance with his properties.