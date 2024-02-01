Ron DeSantis' presidential path left more than political footprints; left a bill of about US$160,000,000, according to documents revealed by Tampa Bay Times. The figure offers a glimpse into the financial ambition of the Florida governor and his donors, who bet heavily on taking him to the White House.

This expense reflects the heightened expectations surrounding DeSantis at the start of the presidential race. The sum, although slightly understated by not including the final two weeks leading up to the Iowa caucuses, illustrates the significant financial effort both the team and its donors devoted to positioning it as a presidential contender.

Comparatively, the Trump campaign and its primary super PACs spent US$210,000,000 in 2023. It is important to note that, by that time, the former president had been a candidate for longer, having launched his presidential candidacy in November 2022 for the 2024 elections. .

The financial reports also reveal what the financial health of DeSantis' operation was like, shedding light on the decision to retire. The team recognized the need for additional funding to maintain the race against Trump, leading to the withdrawal on January 21.

The contributions of DeSantis' donors in his campaign for president of the United States

Never Back Down, the pro-DeSantis super PAC, raised more than US$130,000,000 in the first half of 2023, with more than half transferred from the Florida political committee. However, the second half of the year saw a drop in contributions, amounting to just US$14,000,000. At the end of the year, the super PAC had $14.5 million, notably less than what was spent on messaging and merchandise efforts in Iowa alone.

The figure reveals the high financial expectations and massive investment in DeSantis' candidacy

The economic journey of DeSantis' bid for the presidency came to an end after the governor withdrew from the race, a move that favored Trump in his aspirations to return to the presidency.