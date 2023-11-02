Ron DeSantisis listed as one of the 10 least popular governors in the United States, according to a survey conducted by Morning Consult. The poll reveals that while DeSantis and other governors have majority approval in their respective states, the details of these numbers paint a less favorable picture for the Florida governor.

According to the survey, 51 percent of respondents approve of DeSantis, but this percentage is balanced by 45 percent disapproving. Compared to other Republican governors, such as Phil Scott of Vermont (83 percent approve, 14 percent disapprove) and Chris Sununu of New Hampshire (67 percent approve, 25 percent disapprove), DeSantis has the 10th lowest approval rating among state leaders surveyed, tying with Democrat NY, Kathy Hochul.

When unfavorable ratings are considered to determine a net passing rating, DeSantis fares even worse. Overall, only six governors have a rating closer to disapproval than his, and only two of them are Republicans. One of those governors is Tate Reeves of Mississippi, who is currently facing a challenging general election challenge against Democrat Brandon Presley. Reeves has 46 percent approval compared to 44 percent disapproval.

The other Republican governor with a lower approval rating is Kim Reynolds of Iowa. Reynolds has been considered by DeSantis’ team as a potential ally in the crucial state caucuses in January. According to Morning Consult, Reynolds “is the least popular governor in the United States, with 47 percent disapproval, up from 39 percent in the first quarter of 2023.

De Santis loses popularity among Republicans

Ron DeSantis is also the subject of growing unpopularity according to the results of another study by Morning Consult that tracks the preference of Republican voters for the 2024 United States primary elections. The data obtained reveals that the Florida governor is among the least popular, which could have significant implications for his presidential ambitions.

Morning Consult, an elections research company, tracks voters nationwide on a daily and weekly basis to assess the preferences of Republican voters in primary elections. Data collected from August 2023 shows that Ron DeSantis is in a precarious position compared to other potential Republican candidates.

These data reveal that, despite its prominent role in the fight against the Covid19 pandemic and its conservative stance on issues such as immigration and the economy, DeSantis has failed to win over a large number of Republican voters. In the study, respondents were asked about their first choice for the Republican presidential candidate in the 2024 primary election.

The results showed that Ron DeSantis obtained a low preference, placing him in third place among the possible Republican candidatesbehind Donald Trump and Ted Cruz. About 15 percent of respondents chose DeSantis as their first choice, compared to 40 percent who backed Trump and 25 percent who backed Cruz.

Additionally, Morning Consult data revealed that Ron DeSantis also faces a significantly high unfavorability rate among Republican voters. Nearly 30 percent of Republican voters surveyed expressed an unfavorable opinion of the Florida governor, while 45 percent had a favorable opinion. This makes him one of the least liked governors among possible Republican candidates.

DeSantis expectations among Republicans

DeSantis’ unpopularity among Republican voters could be a worrying sign for his presidential ambitions. While the study does not offer a definitive reason for his low favorability and unfavorability, some analysts suggest that his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Florida and his polarizing rhetoric may be playing a role in his image among Republican voters.

Despite these unfavorable results, Ron DeSantis remains a leading contender in the 2024 Republican presidential race.. His closeness to Donald Trump and his conservative position guarantee him a place in current political conversations..

According to the study’s results, he will need to address his lack of support among Republican voters if he wants to succeed in the primary election and compete in the 2024 general election. With more than a year to go until the 2024 primary election, Ron DeSantis has time to improve his image if he seeks to become the Republican Party’s presidential candidate.