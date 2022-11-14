The recently re-elected governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, is positioned in the US political landscape as a serious candidate to occupy the Oval Office of the White House. He only has one big hurdle to overcome: Donald Trump.

Some media call it Trump 2.0. A nickname that has been earned by his radical positions on some issues of importance to Republican militants. His victory in the gubernatorial elections is one of the most publicized of his party, and it is not for less. He managed to turn Florida, a swing state, into the second most populous Republican stronghold after Texas.

Ron DeSantis, the forty-sixth governor of the ‘sunshine state’, has blue-collar family roots, according to his official campaign page for the recently held ‘midterms’. A graduate of the prestigious Harvard Law School, he served in the US Army in Iraq and served as a federal prosecutor.

He also held a seat in the United States House of Representatives, from where he advocated for term limits in Congress and, among other things, spearheaded oversight of “agencies involved in abuse of authority during conspiracy theory fabrication.” of collusion with Russia. He strongly criticized the investigation carried out by prosecutor Robert Mueller on this alleged Russian interference in the 2016 elections, calling it “vague” and “amorphous”, US media highlight.

In this second candidacy, he defeated his Democratic opponent with a 20% advantage. She even dragged the vote from Miami Dade, a county in which at least two decades ago a candidate from her political affiliation did not dominate.

A rising star in the Republican Party based on controversy

According to the Reuters news agency, Ron DeSantis has become very popular with conservatives on issues that generate much debate, such as gender and race. This year he put his signature on a controversial bill called “Don’t Say Gay” by critics, which bans discussions of gender identity or sexual orientation in elementary schools.

Another aspect that made him gain prominence was the Covid-19 pandemic. Governor DeSantis was characterized by harshly criticizing Biden’s government policies and positioned himself against masks, closures and vaccination passports.

Beyond the controversies, they are debates that have made him gain popularity and that is reflected in the fundraising. DeSantis is a machine: since the beginning of 2021 he has raised about $200 million for his campaign, against about $176 million for Trump in the same period.

Youth also plays in his favor. Ron DeSantis is 44 years old, while Donald Trump is 76 and Biden will turn 80 this month.

A repeating strategy

Despite considering him “a good guy,” Trump stressed that “I would be making a mistake.” “I think the point guard wouldn’t like it,” he stressed, “I don’t think he’s good for the game.” The former White House tenant said that if DeSantis were to run, “I would say things about him that would not be very flattering.” “I know more about him than anyone, apart from, perhaps, his wife,” he concluded.

Trump, an indisputable businessman and positioner of opinion matrixes, even decided to give DeSantis a pejorative nickname: he baptized him “Ron DeSanctimonius”, something like ‘Ron DeSanturrón’. What many consider a sign of the competition that is already coming between the two.

However, DeSantis has not jumped in the water against Trump. He himself was a defender of his administration while he was a congressman. He even cares a lot about his words about the assault on the Capitol on January 6. On the first anniversary he walked a tightrope by stating that “it was totally unacceptable” and that the people involved “must be held accountable”, but criticized the Democrats for using the date as a strategy to obtain political gain.

Key assumptions in electoral context

In the framework of the mid-term elections, there is a hypothesis that resonates among analysts of the American political process: is Trump harming his party and his political dolphins?

“Many of the candidates fingered by former President Trump were deniers of the past presidential electoral process and denied Biden’s victory without evidence,” said Stephany Echavarría, who watched the process, on France 24’s ‘A Week in the World’ program. election as a good result for democracy and the American electoral system since the ‘red tide’ that the Republicans called for never took off.

According to the journalist Johan Ramírez, in statements to the same information space, “the figure of Donald Trump” is questioned, his leadership. “He seemed like a super solid character and a lot of his candidates didn’t win or had very narrow wins.” Ramírez affirmed that fact “puts into question that much-announced candidacy” that he will probably do this week.

“Surely it will be launched, but perhaps now with less force,” he concluded.

However, others call not to throw Trump in the trash just yet. In the old art of war it is said that underestimating the enemy is equivalent to not surviving the error, and it is a precept that the Argentine analyst Carolina Amoroso made clear with her analysis. “To say that this takes Donald Trump off center stage is to underestimate Donald Trump” and his “demonstrated ability to build prominence in the Republican party,” she argued.

“I find it very difficult to believe a Donald Trump not exercising a leading role in the political scene of the United States, because he is already used to doing it.” Amoroso made it clear that if he does not occupy that place, he sees him weaving a strategy with another figure, even from his personal circle, such as his daughter Ivanka Trump.

For all, the results of this midterm election was a defense not only of the country’s democracy, but also of its economy, which shows a maturity of American voters.

A trend to take into account also in 2024, when the cards are on the table and it is known with certainty who will discuss the Oval Office chair in Washington.