IIsrael's government cabinet consists of almost forty ministers, and it is not clear from the name of all of them what they are actually responsible for. In Ron Dermer's case, the title pretty much describes his responsibilities: Secretary of Strategic Affairs. Some observers also consider the 52-year-old Likud politician to be Israel's actual foreign minister. Dermer is particularly responsible for regional political matters – and for relations with the American government.

Christian Meier Political correspondent for the Middle East and Northeast Africa.

Things aren't going well with these right now. Several high-ranking Israeli representatives are expected in Washington in the next few days. Defense Minister Joav Galant is scheduled to meet his counterpart Lloyd Austin this Monday; This is likely to involve, among other things, further American arms deliveries. At Joe Biden's request, another delegation is to listen to “alternative options” to the controversial offensive on the city of Rafah.

Long friendship with “Bibi”

The fact that Dermer is leading this delegation together with the Chairman of the National Security Council, Tzahi Hanegbi, shows the high level at which the conflict over the conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip is now taking place. Dermer is considered Benjamin Netanyahu's most important political confidant and completes important missions for the prime minister, sometimes behind the scenes.

The two look back on a long history together. Dermer was born in Florida in 1971 and studied, among other things, financial management. In the mid-1990s he entered the business of political consulting, and from 2000 he worked for Netanyahu, who was then planning his comeback. Dermer later became his strategic advisor. An American magazine once said about him that he was “Bibi’s brain.”

Dermer gave up his American passport when he became economic attaché at the Israeli embassy in Washington in 2005. He was ambassador for eight years from 2013, i.e. in the late Obama and Trump years. Dermer was considered capable and effective.







The Democrats in power again today are likely to remember him with mixed feelings. He is said to have orchestrated Netanyahu's famous speech in 2015 in which he castigated Obama's Iran policy before Congress. Dermer later spoke of the “proudest moment” of his time in Washington. The fact that Biden and his people see things very differently may have contributed to Dermer not becoming foreign minister after Netanyahu's election victory at the end of 2022. In practice, however, he has at least as much influence in the position he was given instead.