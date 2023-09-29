Great artists such as Ron Carter, Morgan, Steve Coleman, Nubya Garcia, Josemi Carmona accompanied by Javier Colina and Bandolero, and the jazz fusion group Patáx will perform at the Cartagena Jazz Festival, which this year celebrates its 42nd edition.

Likewise, Núria Graham, Pol Batlle and Santero y Los Muchachos, among others, will be at the festival. All programming and ticket sales can be consulted at ‘jazzcartagena.es’.

The festival was presented this Friday by the delegate councilor for Culture, Nacho Jáudenes, accompanied by the festival director, José Luis Cegarra.

“Organized by the Cartagena City Council, this festival is an example of how jazz festivals have been opening up to new sounds, as those most specialized in these sounds call the pure Montreux style,” commented the councilor.

In this way, Jáudenes pointed out, “through Cartagena they will go from new figures of contemporary jazz to classical musicians who have marked the history of music, and a lot of fusion with other genres, such as African music or flamenco.”

Concerts at the New Circus Theater



The composer and saxophonist Nubya Garcia, the great star of contemporary English jazz, will be in charge of opening the festival on Friday, November 3, at the Nuevo Teatro Circo.

One day later, Saturday, November 4, it will be the turn of Morgan, one of the most important bands to come out of the Spanish independent scene, according to the organization.

The Cartagena Jazz Festival recovers the Ron Carter concert that had to be suspended last year, after the fall of the North American double bassist. It will be on Friday, November 10, at the Nuevo Teatro Circo.

Steve Coleman has always been considered one of the most interesting saxophonists on the jazz scene, moving within the parameters of post-bop, hip-hop, free funk or blues, to a personal reinterpretation of African traditions. Coleman will arrive on Saturday, November 11.

Josemi Carmona and Javier Colina, two musicians “extremely personal in their artistic performance”, will develop in Cartagena a deep dialogue between flamenco guitar and double bass, which also has the special participation of Bandolero on percussion. It will be Friday, November 17.

The concerts held at the Nuevo Teatro Circo conclude on Saturday, November 18 with the concert of Patáx, who arrive in Cartagena to present the songs from their next album ‘US’.

Tickets for concerts held at the Cartagena theater cost between 20 and 25 euros. The Cartagena City Council has put 200 tickets on sale at 60 euros for all the concerts held there. They can be purchased through the website ‘jazzcartagena.es’ and at the theater box office.

The Batel



The El Batel Auditorium is another of the festival venues. Concerts to be held on the first three Sundays in November. The Catalan Pol Batlle will be in charge of opening this space on Sunday, November 5.

“One of the most interesting names on the independent scene in our country, who will present ‘Salt mortal’, where the artist strips naked and presents his most personal and transcendent reflections with heartfelt lyrics and songs made like fine goldsmithing,” indicated the organization. of the festival.

On Sunday, November 12, it will be the turn of Núria Graham, who will perform her fourth album ‘Cyclamen’; backed by Verve Forecast, the pop and rock division of the legendary jazz label Verve Records.

Finally, on Sunday, November 19, there will be the Valencian group Santero y Los Muchachos, characterized by “their careful melodies and their continuous references to the past.” The quartet is about to present ‘Royal cantina’, their third album, with nods to Rolling Stones, Beatles, Kinks or Jimi Hendrix.

Free concerts



On the first three Thursdays of November – 2, 9 and 16 – there will be free concerts at Mr. Witt Café, a space dedicated to the Cartagena scene where the groups The Retro Shakers, Traffic Jam and Minor Trío will perform in this order. They are free concerts and will be held starting at 9:30 p.m.

The Icue square will host the first three Saturdays of November – 4, 11 and 19 – at 12:30 p.m., concerts by the bands Zoot Suiters, Steam Brass Band and Baboon Blues County.

The festival, organized by the Cartagena City Council, is sponsored by the Government of the Region of Murcia, through the Institute of Cultural Industries, and the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Spain. Also with the collaboration of the newspaper La Opinión, Talleres M. Gallego Kia, Soltec and Iberpiano.