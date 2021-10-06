PLOT RON – A FRIEND OFF THE PROGRAM

Ron – An Unscheduled Friend, directed by Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine and Octavio E. Rodriguez, is set in a world where robots walk and talk, becoming best friends and good company for children. The trend among kids is to have a B * bot, a sort of out-of-the-box robotic best friend.

When Barney Pudowski, an eleven-year-old boy, receives his B * bot as a gift from his father, he is thrilled, but his enthusiasm dies when he turns on the device; he discovers, in fact, that his robot Ron it doesn’t work as it should. The device should walk, talk and connect on social media, simulating a “best friend” for the young man with a somewhat shy and lonely character, but Ron’s malfunctions initially seem to discourage him and sometimes embarrass him. This new “unscheduled” friend, however, will allow Barney to discover true friendship in all its wonderful and messy facets.