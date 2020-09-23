A.On September 23, 2020, Romy Schneider would have turned 82. On this occasion Google dedicates a doodle to the legendary actress.

Romy Schneider was a teen star at the age of 15. As a royal “Sissi” she jumped through the green meadows of Austria. She later played strong character roles and also became one of the most successful actresses in France. Directors like Claude Sautet and Lucchino Visconti fought over them.

But there was also the other Romy Schneider: she drank. Who drank a lot. Took the sleeping pills that couldn’t calm down, that were churned and torn. Fate hit Romy Schneider hard: she lost her 14-year-old son in a tragic accident. “I can do everything in films, nothing in life,” she once said.

The Gallery Kai Middendorff this year showed very intimate photographs of the award-winning actress. The pictures, some of which have never been published before, were taken by the theater photographer Helga Kneidl and show a Romy Schneider who loved the camera and the spotlight and yet tried to break out of the corset of fame.

This is also reflected in the photos that Kneidl took on three consecutive days in May 1973 in Schneider’s apartment in Saint-Germain. Schneider and Kneidl were very close. Not only spatially, but they actually seem familiar.

In May 1973 Romy Schneider posed for the photographer Helga Kneidl

Will you take pictures of me again? Schneider had asked when he was leaving. But the two women never saw each other again. Six exposed films in 35mm format have remained.

Incredibly precise and pointed snapshots of a fleeting encounter. Images that suggest a kind of privacy that only the grainy structure of analog black and white photography can convey. Photos the likes of which we no longer know since Hollywood stars staged themselves around the clock on Instagram.

Romy Schneider looks deeply into the camera. A look that won’t let go. The shoulders bare, the background blurred. A slight smile crosses her face. It’s a gentle, careful smile. She seems very present and yet her thoughts are very far away.

In the next photo in the series of close-ups, Schneider lights a cigarette. The lighter flares up almost magically in front of her face, her forehead drew together in small folds. Then her little son David throws himself stormy with boxing gloves and blowing blond hair over her. She laughs, leans her head back, is full of love. One thing in particular lives on in the pictures: the longing for the myth of Romy Schneider.

When the two women met in Paris in 1973, Schneider had just moved back from cool Hamburg to the Seine. She was looking for challenges, she wanted international success. Although she had recently separated from the actor Harry Meyen, she sank again in the next affair with the Berlin Schaubühnen star Bruno Ganz. How would he like her new Carmen dress by Yves Saint Laurent, she would have asked Kneidl. Is that too much for a theater actor’s taste?

The actress in the Carmen dress

The stage connected Romy Schneider and Helga Kneidl. At that time, Kneidl was working as a theater photographer at the Berlin Schaubühne. Gallery owner Kai Middendorff also emphasizes that she is not a press photographer. Kneidl photographed cautiously, almost invisibly she accompanied the large productions, always observed the long, composed figure, model and space very consciously, he says.

She searched without disturbing and then at the right moment to take the photo that can tell a great story by itself. Years ago, Kneidl’s extensive archive moved to the German Theater Museum in Munich. But she just didn’t want to part with the portrait series with Romy Schneider.

It is the craft of a stage photographer and the certain look with which Kneidl also photographed Romy Schneider. She treated the encounter like a staging, Schneider’s apartment like a stage, the recordings like a dramaturgy. Kneidl portrayed Schneider as an icon of acting, but also as a loving mother, an intense woman.

Negative strips from the shoot with Romy Schneider

“When I looked through the negatives, I caught my breath,” explains Middendorff, “because there is always only one single shot of the dreamlike images. And it’s perfectly perfect! That is sensational. “

Twenty years ago he fell in love with the idea of ​​showing these photos to the public. But Kneidl waved it off. Maybe because she’s really humble and reserved. Maybe because the trained dancer knows exactly when a movement makes the best impression.

On her 80th birthday, she finally shared her long private treasure. For the exhibition at Kai Middendorff, the negatives were digitized and retouched and are now available in small editions as “Fine Art Print” on baryta paper.

The original version of this article was published by WELT on May 16, 2020.