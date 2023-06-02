Singer and presenter Romy Monteiro (30) has been named the most beautiful woman in the Netherlands 2023 by men’s magazine FHM. The result was determined for the first time by an all-female jury, together with voting readers. The result of the annual election, which also includes a category for sportswomen, is more diverse than ever. “The fact that I win says something about where we are.”

