Luis Romo has been the best player for the Mexican National Team in the Copa América, but the performance of the midfielder, who appeared as an emergency due to Edson Álvarez’s injury, was one of the few things that could be saved. Now, Querétaro must define its immediate future, because while he was working with El Tri, the powerful Liga MX teams moved their pieces to complete his transfer this summer, although, at least at first, the midfielder’s position is clear, his desire is to continue with Monterrey.
Upon his arrival in Monterrey, Luis was questioned about his immediate future and the midfielder made it clear that in his mind, the only thing that exists is to continue in Rayados:
“The truth is that right now I’m doing very well here. It’s more a matter of interest from the teams than it is from me and the board. I think ‘Tato’ was clear yesterday that they have to listen and I have to listen too, but the intention is to continue and to be here. You never know what will happen, but my intention is to continue. Continuing in Monterrey is what I want, I hope to be able to continue. The truth is that many times it doesn’t depend on me, but continuing in Monterrey is what attracts me now. Being here with my family and continuing to enjoy everything that being here entails.”
Romo was cautious in pointing out that if it is in his hands, he will stay in Monterrey, however, he also noted that there is an openness to listening to offers, because with Oliver Torres, his role on the field may lose relevance.
