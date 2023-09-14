Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Split

Republican US Senator Mitt Romney is not seeking re-election. © Win McNamee/afp

Senator Mitt Romney is considered one of Donald Trump’s harshest critics. Now the Republican is withdrawing. Trump is happy.

Salt Lake City – Mitt Romney is apparently withdrawing from politics in the USA. The Republican, who was defeated by incumbent Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election, said he had now served the public for 25 years and enjoyed his work in the Senate. However, he will not run for senator for the state of Utah a second time in November 2024.

Romney cited his age as the reason for his withdrawal. “At the end of another term I would be in my mid-80s,” said the 76-year-old in a statement published on Wednesday (September 13). Video. Also a tip against the president Joe Biden and its predecessors Donald Trump he couldn’t help but take this opportunity. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They are the ones who must make the decisions that will shape the world they live in.”

Donald Trump is running again – but the competition is fierce View photo series

Romney attacks Biden and Trump

The old guard has had its day: Neither Biden (80) nor Trump (77) would adequately lead their parties on important future issues regarding the national budget and foreign policy. Specifically, Romney took sharp issue with both of them on one issue. While Trump flatly denies climate change, Biden only offers “feel-good solutions” that won’t change anything about global warming.

In the USA is a debate about the age of some Democrats and republican flared up in crucial positions. The misfires of the influential Republican Senator Mitch McConnell (81) recently caused a stir. Even the serious ones Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein’s health problems (90) are discussed again and again.

Trump applauds Romney’s withdrawal

Romney is considered one of Donald Trump’s harshest critics within the party. As a senator, the former investment entrepreneur repeatedly opposed the Republican president’s policies during Trump’s term in office. He also voted twice for his impeachment. In both cases, the two-thirds majority required in the Senate to convict Trump was missed.

So it’s no wonder that Trump cheered Romney’s withdrawal. “This is fantastic news for America, the great state of Utah and for the Republican Party,” wrote Trump on Truth Social. “Congratulations to everyone.” (cs/dpa/afp)