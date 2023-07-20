Rommel Pacheco ex mexican diver and now Deputy has made it known that he is working to sue Ana Gabriela Guevarahead of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (conade), this due to the irregularities that it has noticed in its management, in addition to being pointed out as the person responsible for many athletes losing opportunities to compete.

The Olympic medalist assured that they are working to “uncover” all the irregularities that the Conade has gone through since the arrival of the former sprinter, “after so many years of training, preparation and combining it with school, it is unfortunate that they are told that they cannot attend due to budget and this is one more stripe to what is happening in sport…”

“Several deputies have already called the head of the Conade to appear, a few months ago she also gave something to talk about due to the lack of support for the Artistic Swimming team and recently she also withdrew support for the World Swimming Championships, so yes we are going to file a complaint“said the Yucatecan in the Chamber of Deputies.

Ana Gabriela Guevara could be sued | Photo: Jam Media

Pacheco Marrufo is clear that investigating the irregularities in the administration of Ana Guevara will give many answers to what is happening with sports in Mexico, “Work is being done for the irregularities that have occurred in this administration, and a judge ruled that the scholarships be returned to the athletes of artistic swimming and until the

At the moment they have not done so, so there is an open process, but we will do the same”, he commented.

Ana Gabriela Guevara has become embroiled in scandals in recent weeks that range from making public the alleged debts that the athletes have with Conade, denying support for the Mexican Swimming Federation, comments discrediting the Central American Games, not supporting the World Universiade and not recognizing the Archery Federation.

Rommel Pacheco investigates the head of Conade | Photo: Twitter Rommel Pacheco

For now the owner conade He has not commented on the former diver’s statements, but he is expected to do so as other statements have already been made in response to the aforementioned issues.