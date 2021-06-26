Rommel pacheco has been competing for 20 years and now, at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, will make his last executions on the individual trampoline. Yes, the Yucatecan will end his sports career to begin his stage in politics as a federal deputy.

Some days ago, Rommel was designated as one of the two flag bearers of the Mexican delegation that he will be in the Olympic joust, an honor that he receives for the first time, after three editions in which he has participated; yes, although this distinction fills him with pride, it does not hide his desire to get that medal that has been denied to close his Olympic path with a flourish.

How do you feel about the distinction of being the standard bearer of the Mexican delegation?

It will be the first time that I am a flag bearer in my fourth Olympic Games. I am happy, very happy, it is an honor to enter the stadium with the Mexican flag, at the head of the delegation. With this I say goodbye, they are my last Olympic Games, it is my last competition, and I want to finish my sports career well, like a big one. As Michael Jordan says, finish on top. Enter as a standard bearer and fight for that medal; I know it is complicated and difficult, but I have been in the top six in recent years, but there is a fight and a lot to give; I hope everything goes well.

With what result in the Olympic Games would you like to say goodbye?

I would like to say goodbye with that medal in Tokyo, with that individual medal; complicated yes it is, and very difficult too, but impossible, no; This is the magic of sport, that nothing is written and in the Olympic Games the outcome is uncertain. I will give my best and it has been years of this and I will use everything I have learned to hang that medal.

What have your previous Olympic participations left you learning?

There has been everything, first arriving as a rookie and then injured, then sad and nervous, They are different situations that I have gone through; now he arrived mature, happy, satisfied, with goals inside and outside the sport; so hope for the best and enjoy so many years of work and effort.

What will your preparation be like in the few days remaining for Tokyo?

I did all the preparation in Mérida, sOnly the week before the technical control I was focused on the CNAR; Right now I returned to Mérida for the passport to finish packing and do the pertinent procedures. The following week I return to CNAR where I will train until I leave for Tokyo. Now, you have to take care of every detail, not wanting to do less or more, only do what I know how to do and well, reaching the Olympics, taking care of the organization, the psychological and emotional issue.

You have many memories throughout your career, would you like the best one to be Tokyo 2020?

The sports career has many memories, it has medals, achievements, sadness, and I have learned everything; Thanks to all that, I could not have recovered from the previous defeat or motivated myself without a previous victory, so each of the battles, whether in training or competition, has had a purpose. Regardless of the result I get in Tokyo, I will be satisfied with everything I have done, I cannot blame myself for not trying something. I do not deny that I would like to say goodbye with a medal in Tokyo, I keep my eye on the goal I hope so.

When you hear the word Tokyo, what is the first thing that comes to your mind?

The medal and what is the last competition; In addition, I see it as a reward for so many years of effort and dedication, and always in search of that goal.

What is your opinion of the diving team that was formed for Tokyo?

It is a great team, large in number and mixed in ages, generations that come and go; On the subject of Osmar I am glad to see that he qualified with only 17 years old, I feel like I’m giving him the baton, I’ll say ‘it’s your turn, keep on wanting’. And I wish the entire delegation in general a lot of success and that we bring many medals.

Experience

Rommel has among his achievements three medals in world championships, six in Pan American Games and 16 in World Series.

