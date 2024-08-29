From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/29/2024 – 12:36

Inside Out fans will now be able to wear personalized jewelry featuring characters from the second film in the series. In a partnership with The Walt Disney Company Brazil, jewelry company Rommanel has just launched an exclusive collection with pieces inspired by the charismatic feelings of young Riley.

In the first film of the series, five characters symbolize emotions in the girl’s head: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust and Fear. Released in June, the sequel introduced four new ones: Envy, Shame, Boredom and Anxiety. Rommanel’s pieces represent seven of these emotions.

+“Inside Out 2” is already the biggest box office hit in Pixar’s history

The first piece of jewelry is a collection of charms, pendants made especially to be added to bracelets. Made of solid silver, they represent Joy (R$189), Sadness (R$199), Anxiety (R$199) and Disgust (R$223). The prices do not include the bracelet. See the pieces:

The character Joy is also represented in a scapular, a type of necklace with two images, one on each end. Anger appears on the other end. The piece, sold for R$690, is also made of solid silver, but gold plated. See:

The collection also includes a set of four pairs of gold-plated silver earrings. Each pair is adorned with cubic zirconia stones in colors to represent the emotions Disgust (green), Anger (red), Sadness (blue) and Joy (yellow). The set costs R$288. See:

Finally, the collection features a gold-plated silver bracelet with six colored zircons to represent the characters Anxiety (orange), Fear (purple), Anger (red), Disgust (green), Sadness (blue) and Joy (yellow). The retail price is R$483.

The film Inside Out 2 is a box office success, with the highest box office of 2024 worldwide according to the Box Office Mojo platform. The revenue exceeded US$ 1.6 billion. In Brazil, the film reached the highest box office of the century, with 20 million tickets sold according to information from the Brazilian Association of Cinematographic Exhibition Companies and Multiplex Operators (Abraplex).