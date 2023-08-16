The future at risk of haute cuisine. From gourmet cuisine to the return to the checkered tablecloth

The recent stripping, by the Red shrimpof the restaurant of Niko Romito at the hotel Bulgarians of Rome was the litmus test of vanished dream of great catering. I won’t go into the merits of the criticisms (I can only say that I’ve been to Romito in Abruzzo twice and have always enjoyed it without limits) but this slating perhaps marks the pace of the inviolability of an untouchable caste which, not surprisingly, was as indignant as ever. But let’s take a step back. Well before the lockdown the restaurant hangover was about to implode. Chefs and pastry chefs are now oracles who discuss everything, celebrities who talk more than politicians, divinities who rule in talent shows and congresses, whom we see more in a double-breasted suit and backcombed hair than with an apron. no charges, they’re just riding a wave, but the waves sooner or later return to the shore and all that will remain is the foam of euphoria. Sometimes I have the impression that one prefers to tell the dish philosophy and the chef that the contents of the kitchen.

What used to be my amusement has gradually faded away because the dream of exclusivity was stolen from me. I remember my first important dinners, at the Santini family, at Vissani, at Pierangelini, at Marchesi, at Santin, then followed by Bottura, Romito, Uliassi, they were escapes from time, a clandestine journey towards worlds unknown to most, they were economic sacrifices. But something broke. The endless storytelling of the menus and individual dishes with extra culinary references (cultural and sociological), the long imposed tasting menus, the chefs who they focused more on developing their image than in stimulating gastronomic curiosities and creating empathy with customers.

