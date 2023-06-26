The team of the youtuber Romina Marcos was credited with first place this Sunday in ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’, during the ‘Best Garnachas’ Challenge and it is the Torres family who gave them the victory.

In one more broadcast of ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’, a reality show by Aztec Televisionthe members of the reality show faced the challenge of cooking Garnachas and whoever cooked them best would succeed.

The Torres family was invited and tasted the garnachas made by the teams, then decided that the team led by Romina Marcos, daughter of Niurka Marcos, made up of ‘Cositas’, Manu Nna and Irma Miranda, won first place in the competition.

“When things come from the heart, nothing can go wrong…”, Romina exposed excitedly after knowing that she was the winner with her team.

Familia Torres guest on ‘MasterChef Celebrity México’, this Sunday. Image capture video

Romina’s team decided to call the Garnachas from the south ‘Garnachas Southern Flavor’ and she explained that it is a typical dish of Yucatan; It has two types of sauce, spicy and non-spicy, they are based on refried beans and cochinita pibil.

The Torres family “licked their fingers” after trying these Garnachas and mentioned that they are the best they have ever tasted, for which a shower of congratulations came to Romina and her winning team.

