Carlo Fumagalli confesses to the investigating judge: he intentionally launched the car in which he was traveling with his partner Romina, in the Adda river

Three days after the death of Romina Vento, his partner Carlo Fumagalli, from the hospital room where he is hospitalized after trying to take his own life, he confessed. He confirmed what were the hypotheses of the Carabinieri. That is, he purposely threw the car into the river, knowing that his partner couldn’t swim.

The fact dates back to the evening of last April 19 and to explain all the details preciselyCarlo Fumagalli himself took care of it.

The 49-year-old was questioned this morning by the investigating judge Vito Di Vitafor the validation of the arrest, and practically confirmed what the carabinieri had already reconstructed.

He told the investigating judge that he went to take Romina Vento back to work and after yet another quarrel, in which the woman had confirmed the end of their story, he literally lost my mind.

He said he pushed on the accelerator and got himself launched on purpose in the waters of the Adda river. He did so aware of the fact that her wife did not know how to swim and accepting, as her lawyer Fabio Manzari explained, the possibility that he too could die with her.

In the end however he managed to wriggle out from the car and at get to safetyon the other side of the river, swimming.

Carlo Fumagalli attempted to take his own life

The aforementioned interrogation to validate the arrestdid not take place in the rooms of the Bergamo prison where Fumagalli was imprisoned a few hours after the fact.

The investigating judge reached the man atBergamo hospitalwhere he has been hospitalized since last night, when he assumed attitudes, in prison, such as to suggest his tendency and will to take his own life.

Also during the interrogation, Fumagalli said he was in psychiatric care for psychic problems. Of her own free will, for about five weeks, she had stopped taking medications that his doctor had prescribed.

The body of Romina Vento, rescued after a few hours and without life, in the meantime, is still in the morgue of the Bergamo hospital. The Prosecutor has ordered an autopsy which will be carried out in the next few days and which will serve to say with certainty what was the cause of death.