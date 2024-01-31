After the scandal caused by the ampay of Christian Domínguez, who was unfaithful to Pamela Franco, according to images revealed by Magaly Medina, tensions have been generated within his musical group, The great international orchestra. One of the first to speak out was Romina Gachoy. The model expressed her discontent with this situation and expressed her desire that her husband, Jean Paul Santa MariaI stopped being part of the orchestra.

What did Romina Gachoy say about Christian Domínguez's ampay?

In an interview given to 'Magaly TV, the firm', Romina Gachoy revealed her concern about the presence of Jean Paul Santa Maria in The Great International Orchestra, considering Christian Domínguez's recent infidelity as a lack of values.

The Uruguayan influencer considers that the Cumbiambero's behavior could be a bad example for his workers and could even encourage them to commit similar acts.

“I don't like that Jean Paul is in an orchestra with a leader with this lack of values. “The person responsible for a group, the image of a group, must be a person who has values ​​and takes care of his orchestra with his behavior, you are going to be the example of others,” declared the artist to the Magaly Medina program.

But the thing did not stop there, Romina pointed out that she wants her husband to leave the group and that “she is not amused” by Christian's behavior.

“If it were up to me, Jean Paul would not be in that orchestra. I don't like that Jean Paul is in an orchestra in which the person who is the leader has this lack of values, I don't find it funny.”said Romina Gachoy, who considers that the image and values ​​of the group's leader are essential for the proper functioning and reputation of the musical group.

The controversy continues to affect not only the personal lives of those involved, but also the work environment at The Great International Orchestra. Tensions and differences of opinion within the group have come to light. It remains to be seen how these discrepancies will be resolved and what impact they will have on the future of the musical group.

How was the ampay of Christian Domínguez and Mary Moncada?

In the images exposed by'Magaly TV, the firm',Last Monday, January 29, you can seeMary Moncadaentering Christian Domínguez's car. Then, the singer starts and parks in the La Molina district, where, curiously, the car moves with great force. This event caused great indignation in Peruvian entertainment, sinceChristian Dominguez and Pamela FrancoThey were still in a four-year relationship.

