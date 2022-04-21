Romina Vento’s 15-year-old daughter, who died in the car driven by her partner, would have discovered everything from posts on social networks

An endless tragedy is what happened last night, between 19 and 20 April. Romina Vento she died in the car thrown into the river by her partner. The latter is currently in the Bergamo prison, accused of voluntary murder.

There eldest daughter of the couple, a 15-year-old girl who was at home with her 10-year-old brother at the time of the accident discovered everything through social networks. The photos of the car in the Adda river, those of her mother accompanied by the news of her death and the arrest of her father.

Romina Vento’s death: the story of the witnesses

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, after the testimonies of those present, it would seem that Carlo Fumagalli was driving at full speed, while Romina Vento he shouted and asked for help.

After the car went into the river, the mate would be swum away, leaving the mother of his children there. Once you reach the shore, she would then escaped into the vegetation. Witnesses saw the whole scene, despite the darkness, thanks to cell phone flashlights.

After the escape, the agents have him tracked down on the other bank of the Adda river, three hours after the dramatic accident.

The lifeless body of the 44-year-old mother was recovered by divers. The 118 operators could not do anything to save her, it was already too late. Romina was declared dead and his body transported to the Giovanni XXIII hospital in Bergamo, awaiting an autopsy. The latter will establish the certain cause of his death.

Some of those present said they heard the man scream “My son”, but luckily the little one wasn’t in the car. He was there at home with her 15-year-old sister.

At the moment Carlo Fumagalli is accused of voluntary murder and is in Bergamo prison. Law enforcement officers are investigating and trying to figure out what really happened between the two on that tragic night.

News being updated.