Romina Vento’s companion, who died at 44, was driving the car that ended up in the river: witnesses heard her scream for help

The tragedy occurred in the night between 19 and 20 April near the Adda river. Romina Ventoa 44-year-old woman and mother of two children aged 10 and 15, died in an accident.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, it would seem that it was the woman who caused the death of the woman companycurrently accused of voluntary homicide and detained in the Bergamo prison.

Tracked down the companion of Romina Vento

The witnesses saw the car speeding along the road without a guard rail and heard the woman scream And ask for help. The car overturned and finished the race in Adda river. Immediately after the accident, Carlo Fumagalli, this is the name of the man, he swam to the shore and then fled among the vegetation. Those present were able to see it thanks to the torches of their mobile phones.

Someone said they heard Carlo Fumagalli scream “My son, my son“, Hence the suspicion that the couple’s youngest son was also in the car. The officers later found that the child was at home with the older sister 15 years old.

After the alarm raised by the witnesses of the dramatic scene, the 118 rescuers and the police. The first, with the help of divers, recovered the woman’s body and could not help but ascertain her death. The agents, on the other hand, immediately mobilized to track down the comrade. The man was found on the other side of the riverthree hours after the accident.

The two lived together in a house in Fara Gera d’Addain the province of Bergamo, together with their 10 and 15 year old children.

The lifeless body of Romina Vento was transported to the Giovanni XXIII hospital, awaiting theautopsy. The results of the exam will be needed to establish the actual cause of death of the 44-year-old woman.