Carlo Fumagalli, yesterday evening, attempted to commit suicide in prison and for this reason he was hospitalized

Three days have passed since the drama that led to the death of Romina Vento, the 44-year-old woman drowned in the car that her husband Carlo Fumagalli, in the evening between 19 and 20 April, launched into the Adda river, in the province of Bergamo. The man, whose arrest was validated, attempted suicide in prison and is currently in hospital.

A terrifying episode which shocked not only the witnesses who witnessed the scene, but also all those who became aware of it subsequently.

Carlo and Romina, companions for many years, in the evening between 19 and 20 April last they were in their car on the road in Fara Gera D’Addaprovince of Bergamo.

THE witnesses they noticed the aforementioned car speeding by at great speed and heard the woman’s voice scream for help. Moments later that car went off the road and it is fall into the riverdiving in seconds.

Fumagalli at that point managed to get out and save himself, swimming, on the other side of the river. For Romina, however, there was nothing to do and it is drowned.

The man was then stopped three hours later the fact. Some said he had come out of the river and tried to lose his tracks in the surrounding vegetation.

Witnesses had initially heard the man calling his son scream. Particularly this that made it hold that in the car there was also the 10 year old son of the couple. Later it turned out that the child was at home, together with the older sister of 15 years.

Carlo Fumagalli hospitalized

The Carabinieri took the 49-year-old to jail and this morning validated the arrest, on charges of aggravated and voluntary homicide.

Also in the morning of today was held theinterrogation, which led to the aforementioned validation of the arrest. But the meeting with the investigators did not take place in prison, but in hospital.

Hospital where the man has been hospitalized since last night, since he seems to have tempted to take his own life.

L’lawyer defender of Carlo Fumagalli, interviewed by the journalists of Fanpage.itstated that his client provided his version of the facts and stated that he was being treated for pathologies of a psychiatric nature and that in recent weeks he had stopped taking the medications he was prescribed.