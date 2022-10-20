Undoubtedly Romina Poza It is an icon of unique natural beauty, because every time she is seen wearing a bikini or in a gala dress, the young woman immediately steals glances, this time she had to model on the beach and as expected, she grabbed looks with that great body goddess that is loaded, as well as her face.

And it is that the daughter of Mayrín Villanueva tries to model to the maximum for her Instagram account, but far from taking advantage of a studio, she prefers to model with a natural background landscape, but sometimes she likes to appear topless, because she wants to monopolize looks achieving with his goal, he did the same with his blue bikini.

“Wow, that is identical to Pope Don Jorge, blessings, mija chula”, “Romy, that bikini looks spectacular on you. But there is nothing more beautiful and magical than a smile from you. Have a beautiful Sunday princess”, “Too bad you had cloudy days otherwise the sunset would have made you fall in love”, “How beautiful!!! You are just like your mommy”, “Wow, you are a goddess, greetings from Peru… you are a perfect combination of your parents”, write the networks.

Another of the things for which this young woman falls in love with the public is due to the urban outfits that she models, since we have seen her wear coats, dresses and even very oversize pants with which she shows that she is a girl in trend, so we do not doubt see her soon on some catwalk.

Romina Poza She has also been characterized by using the best brands in her designs from her bags to her clothes, with Chanel being the one that makes her fall in love the most, because without a doubt she is fascinated by how that signature looks when she models it for her sensual photos.

It may interest you:

It is worth mentioning that the beautiful young woman has also been characterized by having a very good relationship with her parents, as she sometimes shares stories for Instagram where they are seen to be very happy having fun as a family.