‘Powerful Romina’ already has a date for its last chapter and, after a moment of joy for the capture of Virginia, everything could get complicated now that the villain plans to escape from justice by feigning an unstable mental state so that they transfer her to a psychiatric clinic. On the other hand, Leonardo will confess to Romina about her intentions to change her life for her; however, he will also try to kidnap her to take her out of the country. All this and more can be seen in chapter 65 of the Colombian novel.

If you don’t want to miss the latest episode of the production of Caracol TV, in this note we leave you all the information on how to watch ‘Mighty Romina’ live and online.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina powerful’, FULL chapter 64: where to see the Colombian novel ONLINE and FREE?

Look HERE the advance of chapter 65 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 65 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

Chapter 65 of ‘Powerful Romina’ will not continue with the usual programming, since it will be the last and it will be released onMonday, September 11, 2023. This novel byTV snail It is the sensation for many Colombian viewers and is their favorite night after night. The plot of Romina and company premiered on May 31.

At what time to see ‘Powerful Romina’, chapter 65?

Since its premiere at the end of May 2023, the telenovela‘Mighty Romina’maintains its schedule and is issued from9.30 p.m., In colombia. The production headed by the actress Juanita Molina is transmitted through the signal of the channel of TV snailminutes after the program ‘I call myself’.

Virginia is planning to escape from the Police with a false psychiatric diagnosis. Photo: Caracol TV

How to watch the channel Caracol TV ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss ‘Powerful Romina’, you can enter the official website of the channelTV snail, in which you will have access to the new production of Colombia LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting chapters of the Colombian telenovela, with the participation of Zharick Molina.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Romina Poderosa’ full chapter 63: schedule, channel and where to see the Colombian novel online

Which actors participate in ‘Powerful Romina’?

Romina Paez/Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez/Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva/Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva/Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez/Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz/David Palacio

Santiago Moya/Juan Guilera

Ruben/Fernando Arevalo.

#Romina #powerful #chapter #LIVE #schedule #channel #Colombian #online