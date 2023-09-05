Chapter 64 of ‘Mighty Romina’ promises to solve one of the protagonist’s biggest problems, since she has a contact who could give her clues about her stepmother’s whereabouts. However, Virginia would continue trying to find a way to escape the country, although she no longer possesses the leadership power that characterized her and her life would be in danger.

Don’t miss any of the latest episodes of ‘Mighty Romina’, the new Caracol TV production that has captivated more than one viewer with its dramatic and exciting plot. Therefore, here we share our DETAILED GUIDE so you can see the novel live and online.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 64 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When will chapter 64 of ‘Powerful Romina’ be released?

Chapter 64 of ‘Powerful Romina’ will air TODAY, Tuesday, September 5, 2023. This novel byTV snailIt is the sensation for many viewers and their favorite night after night. The plot starring Juanita Molina and Zharick León premiered on May 31, 2023.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’, chapter 64?

Since its premiere at the end of May 2023,‘Mighty Romina’maintains its schedule and is issued from9.30 p.m., in Colombia, from Monday to Friday. This telenovela is broadcast through the Caracol TV signal after the successful program ‘Yo me llamo’. In addition, as reported by the channel through its social networks, this Colombian production will launch its final chapter next week.

Where to watch the Caracol TV channel ONLINE FREE?

Not to miss the novel ‘Mighty Romina’you can enter the official website of the channelTV snail, in which you will have access to the new production of Colombia LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela starring Juanita Molina.

What is ‘Romina Mighty’ about?

Juanita Molina stars in the novel ‘Romina powerful’. Photo: Caracol TV

‘Powerful Romina’ tells the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she has a twin sister named Laura.

In the midst of this situation, violence will take away what she loves the most from Romina, it will force her to take a leap of life and take on the identity of her sister. The change of roles, the emotions of extreme sports, the intrigues, the heartbreaks, all combined with a lot of action, are the attractions of this series.

Cast of the novel ‘Romina Mighty’

Romina Paez/Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez/Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva/Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva/Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez/Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz/David Palacio

Santiago Moya/Juan Guilera

Ruben/Fernando Arevalo.

