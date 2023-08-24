The plot of “Powerful Romina” becomes more interesting with the premiere of each new chapter, since the Colombian novel has already entered the final stretch and many expect all the truths and secrets to come to light, so it is expected that the villains of the story, ‘the Don’ and the Chitiva, pay for their crimes. On the other hand, Santiago could be in mortal danger after following Romina and being willing to risk everything for her. What else will happen in ‘Powerful Romina’ today?

Here, we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE with all the information so you don’t miss any of the episodes of the final stretch of ‘Romina mighty’, the most recent production of Caracol Televisión.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 57 of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 57 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

‘Romina Mighty’ will premiere its chapter 57 TODAY, Thursday August 24, 2023. This novel by TV snail It has been the sensation for many viewers and is their favorite night after night. The plot of Romina and company premiered on May 31.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’, chapter 57?

Since its premiere at the end of May 2023, ‘Mighty Romina’ maintains its schedule and is issued from 9.30 p.m., In colombia. The telenovela is broadcast through the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

How to watch the channel Caracol TV ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss ‘Romina powerful’, the Colombian telenovela, you can enter the official website of the channel TV snail, in which you will have access to the new production of Colombia LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela, starring Juanita Molina.

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?