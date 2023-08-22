‘Mighty Romina’, the recent soap opera from Caracol Televisión, has become a sensation among Colombian viewers. After the secrets discovered by Laura, chapter 55 is about to become a truth bomb on the air, especially when Calidoso is at the heart of the matter. If you do not want to miss any detail, in the following lines we leave you all the details of the premiere of this long-awaited episode. What will happen to Romina?

Watch HERE the preview of ‘Powerful Romina’

When does chapter 55 of ‘Powerful Romina’ premiere?

Chapter 55 of ‘Powerful Romina’ will premiere this Tuesday, August 22.

What TIME TO SEE “Powerful Romina” chapter 55?

As it happened in the premiere episode at the end of May 2023, ‘Romina Poderosa’ continues to be broadcast at the same time. From Monday to Friday, at 9:30 pm, in Colombia. The telenovela is broadcast on the Caracol TV channel after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.

How to watch Caracol TV ONLINE FREE?

In order not to miss ‘Romina powerful’, the Colombian telenovela, simply visit the official website of the Caracol channel, where you can enjoy the new Colombian production LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting episodes of the telenovela, starring Juanita Molina.

Who are the characters and actors of ‘Powerful Romina’?

Romina Paez/Juanita Molina

Virginia Velez/Zharick Leon

Marlos Chitiva/Alejandro Buitrago

Leonardo Chitiva/Kevin Bury

Yesenia Paez/Maria Luisa Flores

Cristobal Ruiz/David Palacio

Santiago Moya/Juan Guilera

Ruben/Fernando Arevalo.

