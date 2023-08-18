‘Powerful Romina’, the recent novel by Caracol Televisión, will arrive with a new chapter that promises to bring more drama to the story, since Romina (Juanita Molina) will have to make a decision: will she stay with Santiago or Cristóbal? On the other hand, her stepmother, Virginia, will be in mortal danger at the hands of Leonardo, who is seeking revenge and will threaten her with a firearm. Do not miss this exciting episode of ‘Powerful Romina’, therefore, here we leave you our COMPLETE GUIDE so that you can see the Colombian production for FREE and ONLINE.

When does chapter 52 of ‘Powerful Romina’ come out?

Chapter 52 of ‘Mighty Romina’ opens TODAY, Thursday August 17, 2023, on the screens of Caracol TV. The Colombian telenovela has been one of the favorites, since its first broadcast on May 31, in the coffee country. According to the progress seen, Leonardo will try to take revenge by surprising Virgina from behind with a firearm.

What time to see ‘Powerful Romina’?

The Colombian soap opera has been broadcasting at the same time as its first premiere chapter:from Monday to Friday from 9:30 p.m. in Colombia, after the program ‘Yo me llamo’.For this reason, chapter 52 of ‘Romina powerful’ can be seen on the channel of TV snail at the indicated time.

Leonardo will threaten the life of Virginia and Romina could have the same luck. Photo: Caracol Television

How to watch Caracol TV ONLINE FREE?

So you can watch the Caracol TV program LIVE and FREE ONLINEyou just have to enter its official website, which is snail play, and register as a user. In this way, you will be able to see both the premiere chapter and the previous ones.

What is ‘Romina Mighty’ about?

The novel ‘Powerful Romina’ tells the story of a young defender of the weakest and passionate about downhill. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that she has a twin sister named Laura. In the midst of this situation, violence will take away from Romina what she loves most about her, it will force her to take a leap of life and take the identity of her sister. The change of roles, the emotions of extreme sports, the intrigues, the heartbreaks, all combined with a lot of action, are the attractions of this series.

