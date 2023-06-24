“Where are you my Love?”. In the last few hours of her Romina Power has returned to the greatest pain of her life: the disappearance of her daughter Ylenia which took place many years ago. A mysterious disappearance that still today does not have an answer.

Ylenia, the eldest daughter of Al Bano and Romina Power, mysteriously disappeared on January 1, 1994 in New Orleans, during a trip to the United States. She was 23 years old at the time. Since then, more leads have been followed, none of them resolved.

A pain that cannot go away and that Romina Power wants to share from time to time. The singer has in fact published a photo of her on her Instagram profile. An image of her daughter Ylenia with a caption in which she expressed her great hope of being able to hug her daughter again one day. “Ylenia, your beautiful face suddenly appears in my mind as the sun’s rays appear behind the clouds in the sky. Where are you my love?”, wrote Romina Power accompanying the photo.