It seems that the singer would have banned Loredana Lecciso from participating in Al Bano’s show

Over the last few hours ‘Dagospia’ has launched a real scoop on Romina Power. According to what was revealed by the newspaper directed by Roberto D’Agostino, it seems that the singer has forbidden Loredana Lecciso from participating in the Al Bano show which will be broadcast on Canale 5 on the occasion of her 80th birthday.

Romina Power vs Loredana Lecciso. In these hours the news has emerged according to which the singer would have become the protagonist of a gesture that is causing a lot of talk in the main gossip newspapers. It seems that the ex-wife of Al Bano he would not like at all the presence of Loredana Lecciso on the show to celebrate his 80th birthday.

These are the words with which the newspaper directed by Robert D’Agostino made the leak public:

It is whispered that Romina Power did not like the presence of Loreda Lecciso as a guest on Al Bano’s show on Canele 5. Cellino San Marco’s throat had expressed the desire to have her whole family by her side.

And, continuing, ‘Dagospia’ then added:

Lecciso has taken a step back for the love of her children, but we are sure she will not forgive the straight leg entry of ‘Rovina’ Power. Will she take revenge?

At the moment these are only rumors and the news has not yet found a confirmation or a denial. However, it’s not a secret that between Romina Power and Loredana Lecciso relations are not the best.

We recall that a few months ago Romina Power had launched one distrust to Sunday In on the occasion of an interview that Loredana Lecciso had released in Mara Venier’s living room who said: