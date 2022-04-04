The anger of Romina Power after the accusations and gossip towards her and those of Al Bano: “You have no respect for us”

Romina Power unleashes against the wave of gossip that has hit her and her ex-husband Al Bano Carrisi. In the last week the famous singer underwent a delicate knee operation that forced her to rest and to follow a long physiotherapy.

Her daughter Romina announces the intervention to which Power has undergone, explaining that she has kept this news private to avoid lies and indiscretions reported badly. Precisely following this delicate moment that the singer is experiencing, the gossip was unleashed against her but above all against her her ex-husband Al Bano Carrisi.

Many people and social users have defined the two singers as a real ‘soap opera’. The harsh words towards her and towards Al Bano have thus triggered the unexpected anger of the singer which, gave birth to a long outburst within his Instagram profile.

Romina Power’s anger against the gossip about her and Al Bano

Romina Power has never loved the gossip and chatter that has always revolved around her love affair with Al Bano Carrisi lasted several years. The latter after having undergone a delicate operation, she did not receive any surprise in the hospital from the singer himself.

Precisely as a result of this, there were many social users who criticized their way of loving each other and the ‘non-gesture’ that the singer made towards Romina. The American singer once again defended her ex-husband and herself, defined ‘a soap opera ‘ because of the constant pulling and springing.

The latter in her Instagram profile stated: “I see that on TV here in Italy they often refer to me and Al Bano as a ‘soap opera’. I would like to point out that we we are human beings with our individual sensitivities and stories. That appellation is stuck to us by people who do not respect the human being, short of arguments and true respect for others ” he has declared.