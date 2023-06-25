Over the past few hours Romina Power he decided to remember his daughter Ylenia Carrisi who disappeared about 29 years ago. The American singer-songwriter has spread a sweet message on social media to keep the memory of her daughter alive. Let’s find out all the details together.

In January 1994 she disappeared Ylenia Carrisi. The daughter of Romina Power and Albano was having an experience in New Orleans in the United States. At the time, hers had been mysteriously lost tracks. It has now been 29 years since her disappearance but despite this Romina and Albano have never lost their life hope to embrace their daughter again.

To prove it is the post published by Romina Power on her Instagram profile. The American singer-songwriter is back to talking about that ache that marked her life forever. These were the words written accompanying the caption of the photo:

Ylenia, your beautiful face suddenly appears in my mind as the sun’s rays appear behind the clouds in the sky. Where are you my Love?

Romina Power: the separation with Albano

Romina Power and Albano are separated legally in 1999, a few years after the disappearance of Ylenia Carrisi. The two never revealed i reasons of their breakup.

However, recently, Albano has indulged in unpublished works statements to the weekly Today to better clarify the dynamics of theGoodbye with his ex-wife: