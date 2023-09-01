On the Instagram profile Romina Power shared the image of her daughter Romina Junior half-naked, covered only by a sarong, next to the statue of her grandmother Linda Christian.

“The statue of Linda Christian with her niece Romina Carrisi, two different eras but two very similar beauties,” he wrote accompanying the shot in which the 36-year-old poses next to the work which is located in her mother’s house in Rome. The statue of the famous actress was created by the well-known American sculptor, naturalized English, Jacob Epstein.

Romina Junior wears sunglasses with dark lenses and as already mentioned only a sarong that covers her breasts and pubis, but between the see and the see it is clear that underneath there are neither bra nor panties.

Romina enjoyed the summer days in the company of her boyfriend, Stefano Rastelli, 52, with whom she has been dating for about a year. The two stayed on the Isola del Giglio where the director has a house.